These 4 Restaurants Are on the Cusp of Hitting It Big in 2023

We’ve gleaned a lot of valuable intel from this year’s Top 500 Report from Nation’s Restaurant News, a ranking of the biggest restaurant chains in America based on sales and growth. We learned, for example, that America prefers one pizza chain above all others. We’ve also learned that the nation’s most embattled sandwich chain, Subway, must be doing something right in 2023. And we are left to cross our fingers for these five restaurants, whose slipping sales potentially indicate a ship that needs to be righted. All this leaves us to ask: Which restaurants are on the verge of making it to the big leagues?

While the top 50 restaurants in America are a fascinating lineup of fast food, fast casual, and full-service sit-down dining options, the next 50 after that are perhaps even more instructive. The McDonald’s and Starbucks of the world might hold their top spots for decades, but slots 100-51 are any intrepid brand’s to claim. Here are some of the most interesting players coming up just behind.