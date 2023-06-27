These 5 Fast Food Chains Need to Turn Things Around in 2023

For anyone interested at all in the twists and turns of the fast food industry, there’s better set of data to sink one’s teeth into than the Top 500 Report from Nation’s Restaurant News. An annual ranking of fast food and fast casual restaurants by total sales and year-over-year growth, this report lets us not only track which chains are doing the most business, but which ones are positioning themselves for huge gains from one quarter to the next. Conversely, it lets us see which restaurants are slipping, too—an early warning sign that they might need to make some changes if they hope to turn the business around.

Advertisement

Out of the top 50 restaurants in America—a list that includes fast food , fast casual, and full-service restaurant chains—only five brands saw a net loss in systemwide sales last year. Though all five restaurants did multi-billion-dollar business in 2022, t he year-over-year declines ranged from minimal to potentially concerning . Here’s a closer look at each.