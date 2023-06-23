The 9 Best Fast Food Items of 2023, So Far

It doesn’t seem possible, but we’re halfway through 2023—and the eating’s good. While this year’s culinary innovations haven’t been off-the-wall wacky as they’ve occasionally been known to be, both fast food chains and snack producers seem to be taking a smart, studied approach to all their new releases, playing the long game and developing products capable of joining their permanent lineups, rather than acting as a sideshow attraction.

So while the following items might not be the sexiest releases of 2023, they’re certainly the ones that impressed us most. Their flavor, their heft, and their value have won us over, and we know we’re not alone. Here are the top foods we’ve tasted this year so far, with an explanation of what makes each one stand out.