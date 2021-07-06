Airheads enters the Chicken Sandwich Wars

Photo : Airheads

Today, July 6, is National Fried Chicken Day, and when it comes to chicken sandwiches, we here at the The Takeout know far more than the average bear. We were among the first to laud the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich when it came out two (can you believe it?) years ago, and since then, we’ve carefully tracked, analyzed, and reviewed chicken sandwiches from (deep breath): KFC, Burger King, McDonald’s, Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr, Portillo’s, Jollibee, Zaxby’s, Chili’s, Boston Market, and even a few other places with more liberal interpretations of the dish. Today, there is a brand new entrant in the chicken sandwich wars. And it’s one that threatens to change the game... forever.

That’s right: for one day only, Airheads has entered the national chicken sandwich discourse with a rainbow-striped candy bun—the Airheads Candy Chicken Sandy—and life as we know it might never be the same. Even us chicken sandwich experts didn’t see this one coming, and although we don’t know what the sandwich tastes like, we’re tempted to write an A+ review based purely on its element of surprise.

“Before the moon landing, there was no moon landing. It was the first time anybody ever landed on it.” said VP of Marketing Craig Cuchra in a very serious press release. “So there’s some precedent of people not ever doing something before and then suddenly doing the thing they never did.”

So how can you get your hands on one of these chicken sandwiches? According to the video above, Airheads points out that it can rent out a food truck whenever it feels like it, meaning it can unleash the fury of the Candy Chicken Sandy whenever the mood strikes. In response to our email request, nay, demand for more details (we have been driven mad with hunger for this sandwich), a representative for Airheads said that the sandwich is available on today’s lunch menu at Frances’ Deli & Brunchery in Chicago, dine-in only, while Candy Sandy supplies last. We’ll keep you updated as we receive more intel.