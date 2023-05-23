In my neck of the woods, ’tis the season for soft serve ice cream. In Vermont, soft serve is called a “creemee,” and creemee stands start opening mid-May. It’s a much celebrated time of year, but it’s also short-lived, lasting from May to September. What keeps us going in-between? For me, it’s fast-food soft serve.



I’ve long been a fan of McDonald’s soft serve. Recently though, I started thinking about the ice cream itself, wondering if I’m missing out on something greater. Of the many fast food restaurants that offer ice cream in a cup or a cone, which one has the best basic vanilla soft serve?

To find out, I compared four popular options: McDonald’s, Burger King, Sonic, and Dairy Queen. One was a clear winner, and it wasn’t at all the one I expected.