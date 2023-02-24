I Need More of Sonic’s BBQ Chip Seasoned Tots

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

When I heard that Sonic was debuting limited-time-only BBQ Chip Seasoned Tots, I was intrigued, but cautious. B arbecue is by far my favorite chip flavor, b ut potato chips are a decidedly room temperature delicacy, and tater tots are best enjoyed piping hot . It sounds like the sort of sensory mashup that might confuse the palate.



Luckily , barbecue chip seasoning tastes good on a hot potato . In fact, it tastes incredible.

You need Sonic’s BBQ Chip Seasoned Tots

Sonic released its BBQ Chip Seasoned Tots a week early for Sonic app users, of which I am one. The new menu item will be availab le to the general non-app-using public starting Monday, February 27, and y ou can order them at p articipating locations until March 26.

I got the medium order of the tots, which was priced at $4.49 and was a fairly generous serving. The barbecue seasoning was sprinkled on after the tots were cooked, rather than being incorporated in the fried potato mix tu re; though unevenly distributed, it gave all the tots a reddish- orange appearance compared to a non-BBQ tot (which I ordered f or comparison). The dry seasoning also collected in the oil pooled at the bottom of the tots’ plastic container, turning it into something more like a thin barbecue sauce.

These tots were everything I didn’t know I needed . The flavor was smok y and sweet all at once, with a bright punch of vinegar . Sonic hit the bullseye with this promotion: They taste exactly like the best barbecue chips you’ve ever had.



I found the uncanniness almost bizarre, even though i t’s not that crazy to get this flavor profile right . After all, barbecue chips don’t occur in nature— they have a dusting of processed seaso ning that includes everything from sugar to maltodextrin to caramel coloring. But something about throwing that mixture on a hot, fluffy tater tot really heightens the experience.

At a time when Domino’s is taking tots way over the top and every other fast food chain is more concerned with adding super spicy flavor s to the menu, it’s refreshing to see that Sonic has taken a classically delicious flavor combo and found a simple, straightforward way to execute on it.

I don’t live very close to Sonic. But I’ve been thinking about these tots ever since I ate them, and because we’re all food lovers here, I’ll admit that I will likely be finding a way to get more of them before they go away on March 26.