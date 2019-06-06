Graphic: Jamba

Jamba Juice was founded 29 years ago. 29 years! That was back when smoothies were the hottest health food, America wasn’t yet afraid of sugar in fruit juices, and no one was eating chia bowls. But times have changed, and Jamba Juice is with it, and thus the chain is ditching the “juice” in its name and rebranding as: just Jamba. Why does this sound familiar?

According to a press release, the refresh will also include an updated logo, new store layouts, and new menu items. The company has also debuted a new tagline—Smoothies, Juices, and Bowls—to get it through consumers’ heads that Jamba offers more than just juice and smoothies. It also offers bowls, if you needed me to close that circle. Jamba also touts a refreshed app that offers order-ahead capabilities and loyalty points through the Punchh platform.

Like Dunkin’ and the restaurant formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, Jamba wants people to think of it for more than just its signature product; the press release goes so far as to call Jamba a “global lifestyle brand leader,” which, okay, slow your roll, juice bar. The new name, signs, and look will roll out to Jamba’s 850 locations later this year.