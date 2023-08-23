10 Trader Joe’s Snacks to Pack in School Lunches This Year

A new school year is upon us, which means parents everywhere are scrambling to stock their houses with the best snack foods to toss into their kids’ lunch boxes. I recently took to Trader Joe’s to see what my favorite destination for quick meals has to offer in the way of school snacks. I found a handful of good options, from cheeses and meats to fruit snacks and desserts.
For this list, I stuck with nut-free snack options, as many schools are nut-free. And although this list isn’t exclusively for cute bento boxes, most of what I’ve included here could easily fit in one, whether you’re using it to house a balanced meal or a snack buffet, as I am wont to do. Also, these suggestions aren’t just for kids. Some of them make great additions to a grown-up’s office lunch, too.