10 Trader Joe’s Snacks to Pack in School Lunches This Year

Hummus can indeed be a whole damn meal on its own, and even in this small quantity, it can really boost the efficiency of a packed lunch by providing plant-based protein in the form of a delicious, creamy dip. These single-serve hummus packs, which keep the pita chips tidily separated from the spread until you’re ready to eat, are easy to throw in a lunch box. They’re a favorite of mine and kids like them, too.