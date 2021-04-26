10 dip recipes for entertaining or solo snacking



The Takeout
Photo: Aimee Levitt

Spring is here, summer is around the corner, and you’ve done a lot of cooking this year—so why not make things a little easier on yourself? Dip is a great contribution to barbecues, book club, and countless other gatherings, but it’s also a great snack to unwind with after work or when you’re kicking off a relaxing weekend in front of the TV. You don’t need a party invitation as an excuse to make dip; it brings all the party vibes to you, with just a handful of ingredients. Here are some of The Takeout’s favorite dips and spreads, to use however you see fit.

Homemade Hummus

Photo: Sara Tane

If you’ve only ever had store-bought hummus, then you might not realize just how silky the homemade stuff can be. The key here is to blend the chickpeas for longer than you think is necessary; this will not only incorporate more air for a light, aerated consistency, but it will make for an extra creamy texture. Add in garlic, beets, and/or any number of spices for an endlessly customizable dish. Get the recipe for Homemade Hummus here.

Rotisserie Buffalo Chicken Dip

Photo: Danny Palumbo

Instead of using canned chicken like so many recipes dictate, this buffalo chicken dip makes use of poultry that’s already perfectly juicy and seasoned—just pull it straight from your store-bought rotisserie chicken and you’ll guarantee an end result that’s leagues ahead of what you’re used to. Adding Boursin cheese to the mix will infuse this dip with even more flavor. Get the recipe for Rotisserie Buffalo Chicken Dip here.

Smoked Trout Dip

Photo: John Carruthers

This recipe takes its cues from the wildly popular trout dip at Hagen’s Fish Market on the far Northwest side of Chicago, but also draws inspiration from midcentury church cookbooks—a wonderful resource for anything that starts with a brick of cream cheese. Mixed with caper brine, horseradish, lemon juice, and spices, smoky trout becomes the Platonic ideal of Third Coast seafood, and you’ll want to make it part of your regular rotation. Get the recipe for Smoked Trout Dip here.

Chili Cheese Dip

Photo: Marnie Shure

This is a recipe so easy you could make it by accident. You might already have the ingredients on hand, too, because there’s only three of them: cream cheese, a can of chili, and a bag of shredded cheddar (or shredded off a block). Simply layer in a baking dish, heat in the microwave or oven until bubbling, and enjoy. It’s not fancy, it’s not pretty, and it’s definitely not tidy—but sometimes, it’s exactly what you need. Get the recipe for Chili Cheese Dip here.

S’mores Dip

Photo: Aimee Levitt

You don’t need a campfire for this one—it can be made in your cast iron skillet without ever venturing into the wilderness beyond your kitchen. S’mores Dip has been dominating internet baking blogs for the past decade, and rightfully so: it offers all the appeal of the quintessential summertime treat without having to worry about getting your toasted marshmallow off the stick and into your sandwich, a process that can often send graham crackers or pieces of chocolate flying into the dirt. Get the recipe for S’mores Dip here. 

Skordalia

Photo: Gwen Ihnat

You have to be more than a mere fan of garlic to take on this recipe—it’s best if you’re devoted to it. This creamy Greek potato-garlic spread offers a delicious yet aggressive garlic assault that pairs well with crusty bread. Skordalia only takes five basic ingredients and a few minutes of prep time, and it’ll leave quite an impression on your guests (and, yes, on their breath, but who cares?). Get the recipe for Skordalia here.

Whipped Nutella Fun-do

Photo: Kevin Pang

The reason to make this dip is already included in its name: Nutella. But it’s also worth making because it only has six ingredients, it’s an excuse to pair fruit with chocolate, and you’re probably going to be the only one who thought to bring a dessert dip to the barbecue. Plus, if you don’t want to whip heavy cream, you can make it even easier on yourself by using Cool Whip. Get the recipe for Whipped Nutella Fun-do here.

Joan Crawford Party Dip

Photo: Kevin Pang

This recipe is a modern adaptation of one credited to Joan Crawford that appeared in a Frito-Lay cookbook of yore. It originally called for some store-bought dip mixes that no longer appear to be on the market, so we developed a version with some fresh produce and a little extra heat. And of course, being a midcentury recipe, it starts with a brick of cream cheese. Get the recipe for Joan Crawford Party Dip here.

Mediterranean Seven-Layer Dip

Photo: Stacey Ballis

Everyone knows seven-layer dip. This stack of refried beans, cheese, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, lettuce, and taco meat is an easier way to serve a crowd than nachos—but as an appetizer, it’s also heavy, and occasionally a bit boring. This Mediterranean-inspired version is lighter and fresher, with hummus as a base that’s layered with vegetables and whipped feta. Served with sumac-dusted pita chips, it’s a new take on an old favorite that just might become your signature dish. Get the recipe for Mediterranean Seven-Layer Dip here.

Pimento Cheese

Photo: Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post (Getty Images)

This recipe is doubly useful because you can serve it as a spread with crackers or slather it on bread to make a sandwich. No matter what you use it for, though, make sure you’re incorporating sharp cheddar (not mild), good mayo (Duke’s!), and lots of black pepper. Pimento cheese, a tradition in the American South, is only as good as its component parts, and if you take care to source the ingredients in our recipe, you’ll enjoy the best batch of your life. Get the recipe for Pimento Cheese here.

