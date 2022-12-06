When I walked into Trader Joe’s recently, I sensed a change. Nearly every shelf was covered in sweet stuff. The store had essentially become the Trader Joe’s equivalent of Santa’s workshop.

I filled my cart with what I could, doing my best to focus on items from the newest Fearless Flyer Holiday Guide for 2022, inadvertently buying some old non-flyer classics along the way. Then I made my way through this bevy of Trader Joe’s seasonal sweets one bite at a time. Some of it was a delight, some of it was… not. Here’s what to buy, and what to skip.