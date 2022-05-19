I didn’t tell the Trader Joe’s crew member who rang me up that I was planning to air fry just about everything in my cart. Still, he picked up the Thai Banana Fritters and said, “Definitely air fry these.”

Air frying was, well, in the air. Trader Joe’s has (blessedly) started including air fryer instructions on some of its frozen stuff, and people were noting it. As I followed the lazy river current that is the shopping line in the frozen aisle, I heard a mother say the same thing to her grown daughter about 1,000 times. “Get this and air fry it; that’ll be healthy.”

Ah, “healthy.” When I got my air fryer, I was sure I would use it to unlock ultimate health status by air frying low-oil homemade fries and bunches of broccoli. To be clear, air fried broccoli is delicious. But the air fryer’s true talent is cooking frozen foods so they end up closer to the fried restaurant version of themselves. And no one is better at selling frozen foods that evoke the idea of restaurants than Trader Joe’s. Sure, we stayed in to watch SVU, but we have these pretty delicious samosas, so it’s like a whisper of a night out, right?

I love whispers of nights out (and watching SVU), so in the interest of planning future nights in, I grabbed whatever I could from the frozen aisle lazy river and air fried it all. Here’s what I found.

Air fry these Trader Joe’s products immediately

The aforementioned Thai Banana Fritters

Samosas

Hashbrowns: Why doesn’t this box have air fryer instructions? I cooked these on 400 for nine minutes or so and they came out perfect.

Bambino Pizzas: No air fryer instructions, so I threw these little delights in the air fryer using the pizza setting. They stayed in for six minutes; the default was 15, but that would've been too long . The results were p erfect.

Turkey corn dogs: I was actually expecting this to be a disaster, aka too-hard cornbread and burning (smoking? on-fire?) wooden sticks. They don't come with air fryer instructions, and I thought turkey corn dogs would be the showstopper of my "no" section here. To my surprise, they cooked perfectly at 400 for about 10 minutes. The outside was crispy, the inside of the cornbread was soft, the hotdog was cooked and juicy. A definite yes.

Air fry these, but take note

Mandarin orange chicken

Cauliflower gnocchi air fryer parchment paper

Spring rolls: These didn’t have air fryer instructions, so I followed the samosa box’s instructions, figuring two foods composed of flakey pastry and fillings could be treated similarly . While 380 does seem like a good cooking temperature for these , the six- minute cook time was too short. The filling was slightly not hot enough. I’ll cook them longer next time, but generally, they do seem like a good match for the air fryer.

Do not air fry this Trader Joe’s product

Arepas are a big “ Nope!” from me. I used the pizza setting on my air fryer and let it go the whole time. The arepa cooked, but the corn patty became tough and all-around not good. The arepa didn’t deserve this. I should’ve pan-fried in butter like the box told me to.

The arepas were actually the only one I thought the air fryer was really a bad fit for. Some honorable mentions in the “ good” column:

