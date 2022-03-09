Air fryers are miniature convection ovens that live on your countertop, making them one of the most versatile tools in your kitchen. We’re big fair fryer f ans at The Takeout, and when you know how to use them, you’ve got a machine uniquely capable of cranking out some pretty delicious stuff.

Still, if you want to get the most use out of your air fryer, and get the most delicious results every time, there are some basic rules to live by. Learn these best practices and you’ll be able to navigate yours like a pro. Here are the tips and tricks I’ve picked up from years of using my trusty air fryer.

