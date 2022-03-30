Like many office workers, we at The Takeout have returned to in-person work. We’re back to our old commutes, re-acclimating to the joys of crowded public transit, and most importantly, we’re back to bringing lunch to the office. For me, unfortunately, the office lunch transition has been rough. I’m... not exactly a morning person. Asking me to do anything more than get dressed and out the door usually results in some form of catastrophe, which means sometimes I leave the house empty-handed.

I am determined to fix this. If I only ever bought lunch within a mile of the office, I’d be broke in a week. It’s rare finding food in this neighborhood that costs under $10 per meal (it’s usually pushing $15, not including tip). That isn’t sustainable unless I win the lottery, in which case, who needs a job?

For all those who might be struggling with the same issue, here are some tips that make bringing lunch to the office office a little easier. These all work well for me, even though I still find myself placing mobile pickup orders sometimes.