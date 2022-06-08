Inflation is hitting everyone hard. Grocery prices are skyrocketing, and after spending all that money at the supermarket it’s a real slap in the face that you then have to put together a meal from scratch. Sometimes buying in bulk can save you a buck or two, but if you live alone with limited cabinet space that’s not always plausible. You know what is always plausible? Buying Trader Joe’s frozen prepared foods.

Not only does the beloved grocery chain have dozens of offerings under $5, but a combination of our own experience and that of revered TikTok reviewers confirms that most of these prepared foods are actually really good—tasty enough to be enjoyed on their own, but versatile enough for you to jazz up to your liking with sauces, spices, and sides. We’re living in the golden age of solo dining, people. Here’s a sampling of 25 inexpensive meals to enjoy from Trader Joe’s.