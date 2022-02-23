Use your first trip to take it all in

Yes, it’s exciting to be here, but that doesn’t mean you need to stock up on everything on your first trip. If you’re going strictly on impulse, you might spend $400 on just snacks like @jackie_fern did.

Instead, on your first visit spend time just walking through the aisles to see all Costco has to offer and write down items that look appealing to you before taking the plunge. When crafting your list, take space into consideration: Will you have room for everything in your cart, car, and, most importantly, home? Also, Costco won’t bag your groceries for you—do you have enough totes or other receptacles to carry everything?

When you’re done thinking through everything you need, you can section out the list into different trips. Just because you can get everything you’ll ever need at Costco all at once doesn’t mean you should.