Petition demands Trader Joe’s eliminate racist packaging; TJ’s said it was already doing that

Trader Joe is a pretty well-traveled guy, and, like a kid in a foreign-language class, he adopts a new name for every country he visits. His aliases include Trader José, Trader Ming, Arabian Joe, Trader Giotto, Trader Joe San, and Baker Josef. But now a petition declares that these names are racist and demands that Trader Joe’s cut them from its packaging.



The Change.org petition, started by Briones Bedell, a California high school senior and youth human rights activist, outlines the racist history of Trader Joe’s. Founder Joe Coulombe had been inspired by the Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland and Frederick O’Brien’s 1919 travel book White Shadows In The South Seas (which was made into a silent movie in 1928); the two “coalesced” in his mind, according to the store’s website. This is why Trader Joe’s stores have a pirate theme and why employees still wear Hawaiian shirts. The petition so far has received more than 2,600 signatures and a response from Trader Joe’s.

“While this approach to product naming may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness,” company spokeswoman Kenya Friend-Daniel said in a statement, “we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect — one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day. With this in mind, we made the decision several years ago to use only the Trader Joe’s name on our products moving forward.” She added that Trader Joe’s was already in the process of removing some of the offending names and that it would be complete “very soon.”

Bedell remains unappeased. “There’s an abundance of products in their stores,” she told The New York Times, “and I think it’s still important — the petition remains important — because Trader Joe’s lacks the urgency needed in the current climate to remedy the issue.”

Bedell went into greater detail in her petition: