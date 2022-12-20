In the fast food industry, there’s always lots of room for improvement, and not just in the quality of the food. As frequent patrons of these restaurant chains, we have plenty of changes we’d like to see at all levels of the operation, from the menu options, to the way the food is sourced, to the technology that’s supposed to improve efficiency and convenience. McDonald’s, Burger King, Chipotle, are you listening?
What follows is our fast food wish list for 2023, detailing all the shifts that might make things better for customers and restaurants alike. And while it’s true that you can’t always get what you want—we sure didn’t get everything we wanted in 2022—we can still think big and dream of the fast food fixes we hope to see in the coming year.