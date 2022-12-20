Less—yes, less—technology

We know this is not going to happen, since the current wave of innovation in fast food seemingly involves nothing but technology. From Flippy the Robot at White Castle to the way we order via mobile apps , technology continues to make its way into everything we choose to eat and how we choose to receive it.

We already kno w these apps are harvesting our personal data, which in turn will be used to sell us more stuff. This was the deal with the devil that many of us struck in order to receive perks like freebies, discounts, and loyalty points that can be redeemed for cool stuff. But now, the “deals” we’re being offered in return for our data have sharply decreased in value, meaning we have to spend even more money for the privilege of being thanked for it.

As for fast food robots, g iven how far we still seem to be from machines that can so much as hold a cup of coffee as well as a human can, all the research and development being poured into replacing human worker s might be better allocated toward making conditions better for human workers.