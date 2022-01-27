Nearly every major fast food chain across the nation has taken a dip into the plant-based community pool. Some are still just testing the waters, but others are diving right in. Whether you’re strictly vegetarian or just enjoy the occasional Meatless Monday, your options have expanded in the world of fast food over the past five years. Some fast food chains have tried to recreate their most popular offerings in a plant-based form, while others have decided to create new and uniquely vegetarian entrees.



What follows are some of the plant-based fast food items that you should keep on your radar. If you’ve already tried any or all of these, let us know your thoughts.