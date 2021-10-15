The world (well, us) has been wondering where McDonald’s plant-based burger has been. We finally found out that the creatively named McPlant will be tested next month in eight U.S. McDonald’s locations. Rather than diving in headfirst, like Burger King did with the Impossible Whopper, McDonald’s has taken more of a reserved approach, and CNBC reports that it’s because the fast food chain wants to see if there will be demand for the product in the long term.

McDonald’s is going to be on team Beyond Meat rather than Impossible, opting for the pea, potato, and rice-based patties over the soy protein-based version that Impossible offers. If you’re in the following cities, you’ll have access to the testing versions:

Carrollton, Texas

Irving, Texas

Jennings, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana

Manhattan Beach, California

El Segundo, California

CNBC says that the McPlant won’t be entirely vegan, since it’ll be topped with American cheese and mayo, and will also be cooked on the same grill that the beef is cooked on. I guess it’s more for the people who are curious, or like to replace the beef in their diets on occasion.

This won’t be the McPlant’s global debut, however. Overseas markets like the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Denmark, Austria, and Sweden already have the plant-based burger. And in September 2019 a trial run of a similar Beyond Beef version in Canada didn’t seem to go so well, as that iteration (called the P.L.T.) was discontinued after its trial run.

If the burger goes national, I’m sure I’ll give one a chance. My problem with Beyond Burgers is the smell; when they cook, the patties give off a scent reminiscent of wet cat food. They taste fine, however. Impossible’s version also definitely doesn’t smell like beef either, but the aroma is more tolerable while cooking. Will you be trying the McPlant if it comes out nationally? How do you think it’ll fare?