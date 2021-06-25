Wendy’s is testing the waters with a plant-based burger

Photo : Wendy’s

Wendy’s has been notably quiet in the battle over plant-based burgers. But no longer! QSRWeb reports that on June 28, Wendy’s will begin the testing phase of a plant-based burger. What’s remarkable about it is that it’s not made from a meat substitute like Beyond Meat. The star of the show? A spicy black bean patty.



While other fast food chains seem to be fixated on simulated meat, Wendy’s is going for what now feels like the more novel, yet old-fashioned approach by sticking to plant-based meat substitutes. The spicy black bean patty will be accompanied with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, and a spicy chipotle sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, and tomatoes, and served on a toasted bun.

The burger will only be available for a limited time in three U.S. cities: Pittsburgh; Columbus, Ohio; and Jacksonville, Florida. It will cost $5.79.

“Our Made to Crave menu is a destination for customers seeking bold ingredients and flavor innovation,” Wendy’s U.S. chief marketing officer Carl Loredo said in a press release. “With that spirit, we’re bringing forward an incredibly tasty Spicy Black Bean Burger to this line-up in three select markets. Consumers are demanding plant-based sandwiches, and we’re answering the call in a way that only Wendy’s can with a mouthwatering sandwich packed with multiple layers of heat and flavor.”

Of course, like their social media presence, Wendy’s corporate had plenty swagger to throw in, too. “The Spicy Black Bean Burger is a culinary creation that turns the notion of a tasteless, texture-lacking black bean patty on its head by bringing our iconic spice as only Wendy’s can,” said John Li, the vice president of culinary innovation.

I’m intrigued, mainly because I haven’t had a black bean burger in years. I remember those things used to be all the rage, but I also remember that they were always hit-or-miss, too. If you screwed up a black bean burger, it would be dry, mealy and make your mouth shrivel up. Here’s to hoping that the Wendy’s version won’t suck.