In the world of fast food, the wheels of change turn slowly; that’s why it has taken the industry nearly two years to catch up to the Popeyes chicken sandwich with a parade of new contenders. Nevertheless, America’s chain restaurants are slowly but surely preparing for the future, one in which we will be expected to order via mobile app and avoid leaving our cars as much as possible—but hey, the food has never been better.

What would the ideal fast food landscape of 2022 look like to you? We took some time to ponder that question, thinking about the menu items, promotions, upgrades, and other changes we’d like to see in the coming year. If consumers are the ones driving change, as the executives like to say, then let’s tell the industry exactly where to go from here.