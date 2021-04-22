Our fast food chicken sandwich rankings, so far

4. KFC Chicken Sandwich

Photo : Marnie Shure

While every fast food joint was looking to Popeyes for inspiration, KFC arguably had even more of a reason to do so, as a fellow fried-chicken-focused establishment. That focus on poultry ends up being this sandwich’s strength: the chicken breast is ultra-thick, juicy, tender, and flavorful even without the assistance of breading and toppings. In fact, it’s that breading and toppings that bog this one down a bit. The skin separates from the chicken a little too easily, making it a mess (albeit a tasty one) to eat. If you’re really, truly in it for the breast meat, then this is the sandwich for you. Read the full review here.