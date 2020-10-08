All-day breakfast returns to McDonald’s, sort of

McDonald’s new breakfast pastries Photo : McDonald’s ( Fair Use

One of the early casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic was the McDonald’s all-day breakfast, a fan favorite since 2015. In the interest of “streamlining” its menu, the chain put an end to midnight biscuits and dinner McMuffins. But now, as restrictions have lifted and happier days are here again (really?), McDonald’s has announced that it will be serving breakfast all day again!



But wait. Nothing is ever as great as it seems. Because by “breakfast,” McDonald’s doesn’t mean hash browns and McGriddles and all the other menu items Americans have grown to know and love and depend upon at all times of day. No, it means that it’s introducing three new pastries: the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll. None of these require cooking, which presumably makes things easier for employees, particularly those working the drive-thru. As one employee told Business Insider, “I absolutely do not think we should bring [all-day breakfast] back.”

Higher-ups in the chain remain noncommittal. “We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day,” Linda VanGosen, the vice-president of brand and menu strategy, in a statement. And those flavors are sweet McPastries. Understood?

The new items launch October 28.