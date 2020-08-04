Nobody’s buying fast food breakfast anymore

McDonald’s Chicken McGriddle and McChicken Biscuit, January 2020 Photo : Marnie Shure

Just a few days ago we wrote about how Taco Bell announced that changes in people’s work schedules and commutes had led to a decrease in breakfast and late night customers, both of which had previously been lucrative demographics for the franchise. As it turns out, those pandemic-related commuting disruptions are being felt across the entire fast food business continuum, and the breakfast menu—once considered an integral part of many business models—is now a big fat dud.

Advertisement

The breakfast menu revelation came to light during a number of different quarterly earnings calls. According to Business Insider, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said to investors this week that “Breakfast ... prior to the pandemic was the only day part that was growing.” A similar sentiment was also shared with Business Insider by Panera CEO Niren Chaudhary. And, unsurprisingly, this same phenomenon was observed by Dunkin’ and Starbucks, with both companies reporting a downturn in sales thanks to a pandemic-related shortage of commuters and office workers.

The fact that fast food companies are seeing a decrease in breakfast customers isn’t surprising, but it does make one wonder: what are people doing instead? Are breakfast and coffee an integral part of people’s days, or did chains simply make the whole proposition cheap and easy enough that people got into the habit of going to fast food restaurants every day ? And if it turns out that, yes, people do require a daily infusion of coffee and an egg sandwich, are they now making those items for themselves? While not everyone has time to make breakfast every day—particularly if they work full time from home and simultaneously have to provide child care—making coffee and cooking an egg isn’t particularly time intensive or expensive. Have we entered a golden age of homemade breakfasts , or will fast food once again find a way to draw in early morning customers?