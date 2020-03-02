Wendy’s new breakfast menu is finally here—but does it best the competition?

Breakfast Baconator

Photo : Allison Robicelli

Like I mentioned before, I think putting bacon on a sandwich is usually a waste, and putting bacon on a burger is most definitely a waste. In its ideal state, bacon is served with crisp lettuce, good tomato, and a judiciously portioned schmear of mayonnaise between two slices of lightly toasted inoffensive white bread. If bacon is going to be participating in any sort of situation, it should always be the main event so that you can fully appreciate all the beautiful things it has to offer. On a burger, it becomes an afterthought, and that is precisely the role it plays in Wendy’s classic Baconator, which is an absolute disaster of a burger. In pictures, it’s a regal, stately tower of glistening meat products, accented with peek-a-boo drips of American cheese, erotically undulating curls of mahogany bacon, with a mere soupçon of mayonnaise on a pillowy, domed bun. In reality, every Baconator I’ve encountered was two grease-saturated circles of bread, fat-glazed beef, and a few paper-thin frizzles of undercooked, wimpy bacon, all brought together with a whisper of cheese and a palmful of mayo. The Baconator feels like a burger that was concepted in a kitchen, but in a room of executives who think adding bacon to things is the culinary equivalent of daring you to fight them in the parking lot. Big Macs? Please. Real tough guys eat bacon at Wendy’s.

As you might have surmised, I had exceptionally low expectations for the Breakfast Baconator, which is advertised on the Wendy’s website as “Grilled sausage, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, a fresh-cracked grade A egg, (deep breath) more cheese and more bacon all covered in swiss cheese sauce. Don’t just break your fast. Destroy it.” Nevertheless, I persisted.

The photo above was the best of over two dozen I shot, because just like the burger it was inspired by, the Breakfast Baconator is an unwieldy, greasy disaster. I love cheese, I love bacon, I love eggs, and yet this sandwich made me hate all of those things at the same time. Why, exactly? Because Wendy’s sausage patty is so aggressively seasoned, it manipulates the flavors of everything around it, causing them to taste like filler that exists solely to make you feel like you’ve drank a mug full of hot lard. The Breakfast Baconator makes the regular Baconator seem like the responsible option. Perhaps I’d feel differently eating this at 10 p.m. after my children have gone to bed and I’ve smoked a formidable amount of marijuana, but unfortunately this sandwich, which should never be considered a cromulent breakfast food, heads back into the Wendy’s vault at 10:30 a.m. daily. Unless you like to live on the edge and want to risk some very, very unfortunate things happening to you at work, you should avoid the Breakfast Baconator at all costs.