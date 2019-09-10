Image: Wendy’s

It’s official, friends: The long-awaited breakfast bacon cheeseburger is on its way. Gone are the days of waiting outside Wendy’s for it to open and then ordering a Baconator Cheeseburger and calling it “breakfast.” Now Wendy’s is introducing a legitimate breakfast menu led by the Breakfast Baconator, which is just like a regular Baconator except with an egg since everyone knows that eggs = breakfast. Nation’s Restaurant News reported the story yesterday afternoon, and since then we’ve been in a tizzy.



Yes, yes, I hear some of you say, you can already get the Breakfast Baconator at your local Wendy’s, and also the Frosty-ccino, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and what appear to be an egg sandwich and breakfast potatoes. But the breakfast menu has been limited to just 300 of Wendy’s roughly 5,400 franchises. Now it’s going nationwide in early 2020. Wendy’s will invest $20 million in the venture and plans to hire 20,000 more employees. (Everything is coming up 20!)

And no, your memory is not deceiving you: Wendy’s tried breakfast before, starting in its 1980s “Where’s the beef?” glory years and returning as recently as 2013. They mean it this time, though. Everyone has breakfast now: Not just McDonald’s and Burger King but also Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell. It’s time, Wendy’s. It’s past time.