Chipotle

It seems like with every new innovation, Chipotle is trying to keep us as far from its dining rooms as possible. In 2018, the chain started testing Chipotlanes, a drive-thru at which no one can actually place an order—it only functions as a spot for customers to pick up the mobile order they’ve already placed within the app. Then, in late 2019, on the heels of similar innovations at Starbucks, Chipotle announced it would be testing walk-up windows for mobile order pickup in major cities such as Chicago, Phoenix, and San Diego—it’s like a Chipotlane, but a sidewalk!

And now, in 2021, Chipotle is testing carside pickup at its California locations. The process works like this: Place your order in the Chipotle mobile app and select “Carside Pickup” at checkout. Drive to Chipotle and choose a parking space as close to the restaurant as you can (but don’t exit that vehicle, you hear me?!). Once you’ve arrived, tap the “I’m Here” button within the app, and enter helpful information like your car’s make and color. A Chipotle employee then brings your order to your car. The future is here!

It’s all part of Chipotle’s apparent desire—and Chipotle is certainly not alone in this—to make all customer/restaurant interactions as faceless and tech-based as possible.

“As our digital business evolves, we are continuing to explore ways to remove friction and increase access to our real food,” said Chipotle Chief Technology Officer Curt Garner in a press release. “Chipotle Carside unlocks a new, highly convenient pick up experience for guests from our restaurants’ parking lots.” Perhaps the “friction” he’s talking about is customers ever having to enter a restaurant again?