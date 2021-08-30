Much like the universe itself, the fast food industry is ever expanding. Its latest innovations might once have sounded like pure science fiction. Just a few short years ago, there were no robots in the kitchen, no drive-thrus manned by artificial intelligence, no standalone outposts dedicated to mobile-only ordering. My oh my, how quickly things have changed.

Today nearly every fast food brand has a mobile app; not only do these apps help the restaurants run smoother, they also supply these companies with valuable data about their customers. But as long as you’re aware of the terms and conditions, downloading a fast food chain’s app can be as useful for the customer as it is for the company, because it can save you money in the long run.

We took a look at seven major fast food rewards apps to see what exactly they promise their customers and how they reward frequent purchases. Read on to see which ones are right for you, and which ones are a waste of your phone’s storage space.

