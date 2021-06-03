Photo : Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group ( Getty Images )

Our robot overlords keep creeping up on us, ready to take over every single aspect of our lives. Soon, the world of The Matrix will be reality, but until then, we can place our fast food orders through an AI-powered system. 10 McDonald’s locations around Chicago are reportedly testing this new ordering system, and while I have my slight doubts, CNBC explains that the switch may become permanent within the next two years.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski recently spoke about the new system at Alliance Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference, explaining that the voice-ordering technology is yielding about 85% accuracy right now. That means that an imperfect fifth of the orders will require contact with an actual human being. To me, a “strategic decisions conference” sounds suspiciously like a fictional event, signaling the beginning of social dystopia, but that’s beside the point.

Since large corporations clearly want to eliminate as many human jobs as possible due to labor costs, we can presume that AI systems are looking more and more appealing. Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook, ousted for inappropriate behavior, had reportedly gone on a buying frenzy in 2019, getting ahold of similar restaurant technology. Kempczinski says the technology isn’t quite there yet and will probably take one or two years to implement fully. “Now there’s a big leap from going to 10 restaurants in Chicago to 14,000 restaurants across the U.S., with an infinite number of promo permutations, menu permutations, dialect permutations, weather—and on and on and on,” Kempczinski said at the conference.

CNBC reports a few other problems with the technology. First, restaurant employees are struggling to resist the urge to jump in and assist customers during the ordering process. Second, technology that would eliminate more jobs for grill and fry stations is being considered as well. Fortunately, that probably won’t be used within the next five years, despite the fact that it’s available right now. It’s because the tech is moving so quickly and keeping up by itself would be a pretty monumental task.

If any of you have seen the AI system in the wild, let us know how your experience was. This might be the early dawn of a weird future that nobody actually wanted.