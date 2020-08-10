McDonald’s is suing its former CEO for lying and fraud

Former McDonald’s CEO Stephen Easterbrook unveiling the new McDonald’s headquarters in Chicago in 2018 Photo : Scott Olson ( Getty Images )

Late last year we wrote about how the McDonald’s board of directors fired then-CEO Steve Ea sterbrook, who had been secretly sexting with an employee in violation of company policy. Ea sterbrook received tens of millions of dollars in exit compensation, and McDonald’s U.S.A. p resident Chris Kempczinski became the new CEO. Now, according to The New York Times, a lawsuit filed against Ea sterbrook by the McDonald’s corporation alleges that not only was he engaged in three separate sexual relationships with McDonald’s employees, he awarded one of them with a batch of shares worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The fact that McDonald’s is openly suing Ea sterbrook is in itself unusual. Per the Times, when CEOs are ousted from their positions the corporations they worked for typically like to keep the transitions on the down-low, without airing the full extent of the malfeasance that lost their leaders their positions. But t hose days may be ending thanks to the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter (BLM) movements, which have advocated for corporations, as the Times puts it, “to position themselves as good corporate citizens, responsible not only to shareholders but also to customers, employees and society at large.”

Beyond this societal shift, Ea sterbrook may be facing this lawsuit due to the sheer breadth of his fooling around.



“That evidence consisted of dozens of nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit photographs and videos of various women, including photographs of these company employees, that Easterbrook had sent as attachments to messages from his company email account to his personal email account,” McDonald’s said in the lawsuit. The company said the emails were sent in late 2018 and early 2019.

The size of Ea sterbrook’s exit compensation is also likely a factor. The Times says that the compensation consulting firm Equilar values Ea sterbrook’s severance package at $40 million. Given that the severance contract stipulated that a package could be recouped if it was found that “an employee was dishonest and actually deserved to be fired for cause,” if McDonald’s can prove its claim it stands to recoup quite a large sum of money.