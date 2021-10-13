We’re not sure what’s going on over at Pepsi HQ these days, but somebody over in the flavor development department is having a hell of a time. The cola brand has released six new flavors over the course of the past year, each one more bizarre than the last—and something tells us Pepsi’s not about to stop flying its cola-flavored freak flag. Read on for a brief history of the brand’s weirdest flavor launches: the good, the bad, and the surprisingly tasty.
2 / 9
Pepsi x Cracker Jack
Pepsi x Cracker Jack
Last week, we reported on this newcomer to the weirdo Pepsi canon: Pepsi x Cracker Jack, a seasonal offering released just in time for the World Series. Per a press release, it combines “the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the nostalgic blend of caramel, popcorn and peanut flavors” in Cracker Jack. The collab also features a “Cracker Jack-style prize” in the form of peel-off temporary tattoos attached to each can, which is... nice?
3 / 9
Pepsi Blue: Revisited
Pepsi Blue: Revisited
Back in April, we reported that, after almost 20 years, Pepsi Blue was returning to store shelves. Discontinued in 2004, the berry-flavored Pepsi was announced via tweet to the 1999 tune of “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65. “Feels like a good #TBT to announce this – throwing it back to 2002… #PepsiBlueIsBack,” the brand tweeted. It was almost enough to make us revisit our low-rise jeans. Almost.
4 / 9
Pepsi x PEEPS
Pepsi x PEEPS
Back in March, we shuddered to discover PEPSI x PEEPS®, a springy and terrifying collab that “combines the crisp, refreshing taste of PEPSI cola with the pillowy-soft and sweet PEEPS® Marshmallow flavor consumers love.” The limited-edition flavor was released in three 7.5-ounce mini-cans in bright yellow, pink, and blue. Here’s hoping that, instead of being resurrected each Easter, it stays in the annals of cola history where it belongs.
5 / 9
Pepsi Mango
Pepsi Mango
Also back in March, Pepsi unleashed the first permanent addition to its flavored cola canon in five years: Pepsi Mango. A press release sent to The Takeout described the new soda’s “bright citrus and rich caramel notes,” which allegedly “create the perfect cola base for the ripe, juicy flavors that make mango so irresistible.” You could say that we didn’t really man-go for that pairing.
6 / 9
Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola
Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola
Early this year, Pepsi vowed to “make consumers’ winter dreams come true” with the arrival of Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola just in time for National Hot Chocolate Day on January 31. The brand touted the new cola as a “delicious twist on nostalgia,” with a milk chocolate base and creamy vanilla undertones. Alas, while this one sounded pretty good, it was only available via a limited-time social media promotion.
7 / 9
Pepsi Apple Pie
Pepsi Apple Pie
In late 2020, we were lucky enough to sample a two-liter bottle of Pepsi Apple Pie, the first in Pepsi’s string of strange and wonderful new flavors. The cola was said to “invoke a sense of comfort and nostalgia with warm notes of cinnamon, the taste of a buttery crust, and the crispness of a fresh apple.” In the end, it tasted a bit like a turbo-charged Vanilla Coke, which was undeniably pleasant. Bring this one back, Pepsi!
8 / 9
Bonus: Remember that bizarre Pepsi spa kit?
Bonus: Remember that bizarre Pepsi spa kit?
This isn’t a cola flavor, but we’d be remiss if we failed to mention the objectively ill-advised spa kit that Pepsi released late last year. The kit was designed to help Pepsi lovers “find a tiny moment of zen and relaxation at home” via a three-part pampering system that included a Pepsi Blue face mask. Remember, it was released during the height of quarantine. With that in mind, it’s hard to fault Pepsi for thinking outside the box.
9 / 9
DISCUSSION