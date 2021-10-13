We’re not sure what’s going on over at Pepsi HQ these days, but somebody over in the flavor development department is having a hell of a time. The cola brand has released six new flavors over the course of the past year, each one more bizarre than the last—and something tells us Pepsi’s not about to stop flying its cola-flavored freak flag. Read on for a brief history of the brand’s weirdest flavor launches: the good, the bad, and the surprisingly tasty.