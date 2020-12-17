Pepsi introduces “Cocoa” Cola, may or may not be bluffing

Graphic : Pepsi

Last month, we reported on Pepsi’s latest innovation: Pepsi Apple Pie, which was said to invoke “a sense of comfort and nostalgia with warm notes of cinnamon, the taste of a buttery crust, and the crispness of a fresh apple.” (We don’t know for sure because it was only available to winners of a social media sweepstakes.) Now, the mad scientists up there in Pepsi Castle are at it again with something new. Something... daring. Something called Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola. (Cue thunderclap and distant bloodcurdling scream.)



Advertisement

According to a press release, Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola is Pepsi cola mixed with a “delicious blend of cocoa” and hint of marshmallow. The release explains that the Pepsi test kitchen team “only whipped up a small batch,” which is why the brand will only drop the new flavor if its “Cocoa” Cola announcement tweet gets 2,021 retweets.

Advertisement

“There is nothing more classic than hot cocoa on a winter day, but this year has been anything but typical” Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing at Pepsi, said in a press release. “So why not bring together the delicious taste of a Pepsi with the delicious, wintery taste of chocolate and marshmallow and bring some unexpected joy to our fans this season?” Hmm. Why not, indeed? At press time, the brand’s tweet had exactly 854 tweets, so the flavor roll-out is bit of a toss-up. Part of me wonders if this is one of those tweets that’s like, “If this gets 100,000 retweets, I’ll tattoo my own face on my butt.” Is Pepsi bluffing? Retweet and find out, I suppose. Better than tattooing your own face on your butt.