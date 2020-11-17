Presenting Pepsi Apple Pie, a caffeinated dessert you can slurp through a straw

Graphic : Pepsi

I love drinking weird stuff through straws, which is why I was supremely tickled to hear about the nation’s newest cola innovation: Apple Pie Pepsi. According to a press release from Pepsi, the cola “invokes a sense of comfort and nostalgia with warm notes of cinnamon, the taste of a buttery crust, and the crispness of a fresh apple.” The release explains that the “cinnamon-y and creamy aroma invokes the nostalgic feeling of an apple pie on a chilly fall night.” The whole thing sounds a little like a turbo-charged Vanilla Coke. Break me off a carbonated slice of that, garçon.

Advertisement

The release claims that the limited-edition product is meant to soothe consumers who may be mourning this year’s lack of traditional Thanksgiving revelry. It’s also a primo option for the inexperienced home baker faced with preparing “daunting traditional Thanksgiving dishes” like apple pie.

“Failing at baking—especially this year—is nothing to be ashamed of, and we’re celebrating those amateur bakers that are truly trying their best during a unique holiday season.” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s vice president of marketing. “With Pepsi Apple Pie, we’re providing a refreshingly delicious twist on the traditional slice of apple pie, while making sure people have some fun and don’t take themselves too seriously in the process.”



Unfortunately, you won’t be able to snap this one up in the soda aisle. Pepsi Apple Pie is only available via the #PepsiApplePieChallenge sweepstakes. Beginning today, fans can enter to win their own bottle of Pepsi Apple Pie on Pepsi Twitter or Pepsi TikTok. All you need to do is follow Pepsi, then submit a photo or video of your baking fail using #PepsiApplePieChallenge. The first 1,500 consumers to enter will be eligible to win. Better get cracking on those baking experiments, y’all.