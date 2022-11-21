Starting today, McDonald’s has two limited-time-only items rolling out nationwide : the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder and the Oreo Fudge McFlurry. According to a press release, these two items are hitting the menu in tandem because they are “ the unexpected yet delicious match pairing up just in time for cuffing season.” Both t he burger and the dessert will be around while supplies last, and McDonald’s sent The Takeout a sample of each to taste.

What’s on McDonald’s new Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder ?

The Smoky BLT b urger features McDonald’s fresh q uarter pound beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and a new smoky sauce, all on the Quarter Pounder’s usual sesame seed bun. When it comes down to it, this isn’t super novel; it’s similar to a Quarter Pounder Deluxe (which has mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion), except it adds bacon, subs out the usual condiments for the new sauce, and there’s no onion.

Is McDonald’s Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder any good?

McDonald’s sent us a double, which represents a pretty hefty burger. While it isn’t anything revolutionary, as you probably figured, it does introduce a flavor that’s not often found in a McDonald’s burger: smoke. The smokiness is front and center, lending sort of a backyard barbecue feel to the overall experience . That’s particularly comforting since Chicago has just hit its first cold snap of the season.



E ver since McDonald’s introduced fresh beef patties for its Quarter Pounders in 2018, I have to say, it’s been a massive improvement. The decision has markedly improved the flavor, and the fresh beef has made Quarter Pounders one of the most solid fast food burger options around . Since the basic under-the-hood specs are good, the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder is therefore pretty good too, even if it’s not groundbreaking .

Taste Test Taste Test McDonald's Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder B+ B+ McDonald's Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder

Why we love McDonald’s Oreo Fudge McFlurry

L et’s get something out of the way up top: the Oreo Fudge McFlurry is not really a “limited-time” menu item. It’s something you can cobble together any day of the year with only one modification . Just order a regular Oreo McFlurry, then request the addition of fudge, which is kept on hand for the hot fudge sundae. This has been my favorite McFlurry order for years , and one that surpasses most special new McFlurry releases.

T here’s no need to rush to McDonald’s for this one if you can’t make it there at the height of the holiday season . But you should definitely try it sometime. Soft serve ice cream and Oreo bits are already a pretty standard-issue combination, but the hot fudge adds a big dose of velvety texture and intense chocolate flavor to the mix, which the original Oreo McFlurry practically begs for.

You do have to eat it pretty quick, as the added heat from the hot fudge topping will begin to melt the soft serve ice cream base . Because of this, I wouldn’t recommend it if you’re ordering delivery . But if you’re looking for a standalone treat at the drive-thru , this combo is a good one.

Both the BLT burger and the McFlurry are satisfying items, each a pretty good way to break out of your McDonald’s ordering routine. While “pretty good” might not sound like a bad review, it’s not a ringing endorsement either; these are both small tweaks to reliable standards, which is never a bad thing. It’ll just never be the most exciting, either.



