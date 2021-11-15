In late 2020, there was one food trend looming on the horizon: chicken wings. With the fast food chicken sandwich craze in full swing, we predicted that 2021 would be the year of the chicken wing instead of just the chicken breast, since wings are highly portable, easy to cook in a small space, and easy to sell in scalable quantities. Turns out we were right, weren’t we? Chicken wing concepts popped up all over the place, and restaurants even started experiencing shortages. America, what will we devour next?



Below are our predictions for which foods, drinks, and concepts are poised to be the top trends of 2022. Do you think our predictions are way off? Let us know what we’re missing in the comments.