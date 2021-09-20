Food delivery robots infiltrate college campuses

Even when these robots are cute as a button, it’s important to view them with a sense of trepidation, such as these ultra-friendly delivery robots making their way toward America’s college campuses.

Autonomous delivery robots have been unleashed at universities from coast to coast, delivering food from campus cafes and restaurants directly to hungry students, faculty, and other robot-curious visitors. Let’s hope the students at those universities are all working toward advanced degrees in robot sciences, because we’ll need their beautiful minds to save us when the streets are flooded with delivery bots gone wild. Read more about this growing robot army here.