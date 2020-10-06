The J Balvin Meal has landed at McDonald’s, with one potential snag

Photo : Aleksander Kalka/NurPhoto ( Getty Images ) , PRNewsfoto/McDonald’s Corporation ( Getty Images )

Before McDonald’s introduced the limited-time Travis Scott Meal last month, the chain hadn’t teamed up with a celebrity on a specialty combo meal since partnering with Michael Jordan in the early 1990s. Now, with the unprecedented success of the Cactus Jack special, McDonald’s appears to have seen the light: why not design combo meals around more celebrities who come prepackaged with a rabid fan base, hungry and eager to spend? For its next trick, the fast food giant has released the J Balvin Meal, which comes with a Big Mac, medium fries, and an Oreo McFlurry.

This combo has a little less personality than the Travis Scott Meal, whose substitutions and add-ons felt customized to Scott’s real-life preferred McDonald’s order. But according to the press release, J Balvin has “always been a regular at McDonald’s restaurants during his concert tours, and now we’re excited to bring his go-to order to our menus across the U.S.”

J Balvin is a Colombian reggaeton singer with the distinction of being one of the most streamed artists in the world on Spotify—a list that also includes Travis Scott. It doesn’t take a marketing genius to predict that we might soon see a Dua Lipa Meal, or a Marshmello Meal, and that those meals would sell equally well.

But savvy customers have pointed out one potential flaw with the J Balvin Meal: it includes a McFlurry, and McDonald’s is famous for its perpetually “broken” McFlurry machines. How will it be able to keep up with demand for the combo meal? Is the chain about to cause the biggest order delays since the Szechuan Sauce debacle of 2017?