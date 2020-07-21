Stephanie is finally getting the hell out of the house

Welcome, viewers, to the stirring conclusion of What’s In The House, The Takeout’s quarantine cooking program. For the past several weeks, Stephanie has taught us many valuable lessons about cooking for one. Here are just a few:

A bowl of cereal

The Greeks do everything better

If the leftover mushrooms smell fishy, throw ’em out

Don’t let yourself get distracted by squirrels

There’s no such thing as too much olive oil

When you’re alone in the house, you don’t need a shot glass to measure out your cocktail

Now, though, it’s time for Stephanie to finally leave her aunt and uncle’s house to return to her own home, newly equipped with the hard-won knowledge of how to cook for herself no matter what’s available in the pantry. We hope you’ve enjoyed these hours of chopping, sauteing, dancing, sitting on the floor with a beer while the oven does its thing, and generally being reminded, over and over again, that the act of cooking is what you make it. We only hope that you make it yours.