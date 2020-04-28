Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
VideoWhat's In The House?

Start your morning with simple stovetop Greek coffee

The Takeout
Filed to:kitchens
kitchensCookingCoffeeGreek food
Save

We’re back with episode two of What’s In The House? in which Onion Inc.’s very own Stephanie Potakis finds ways to cobble together meals from what she finds in the kitchen. Not her kitchen, mind you. It’s her aunt and uncle’s kitchen, because Stephanie is house-sitting in the middle of a global pandemic, which is a thing not many of us can say.

Today, Stephanie will try to prepare Greek coffee, a recipe she’s never made before. If you’re put off by its strong flavor, you can temper it with the desired amount of sugar. Whether you take it bitter or sweet, this thick stovetop coffee is a simple way to start the day with a bang. (And not just the bang of a half-awake Stephanie bumping into the spice drawer.)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

The secret to great fried chicken: Dunk in brine before dunking in oil

Lucky Belgians urged to double their French fry intake

Here’s a simple—but not basic!—recipe for a nice, plain white bread

In Finland’s “hugging tree” forest, sip lattes crafted by the Campfire Barista

Latest on The Takeout

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement