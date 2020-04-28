Start your morning with simple stovetop Greek coffee

We’re back with episode two of What’s In The House? in which Onion Inc.’s very own Stephanie Potakis finds ways to cobble together meals from what she finds in the kitchen. Not her kitchen, mind you. It’s her aunt and uncle’s kitchen, because Stephanie is house-sitting in the middle of a global pandemic, which is a thing not many of us can say.

Today, Stephanie will try to prepare Greek coffee, a recipe she’s never made before. If you’re put off by its strong flavor, you can temper it with the desired amount of sugar. Whether you take it bitter or sweet, this thick stovetop coffee is a simple way to start the day with a bang. (And not just the bang of a half-awake Stephanie bumping into the spice drawer. )