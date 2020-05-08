Food is delicious.
VideoWhat's In The House?

Tired of cooking? Get creative with rum instead

Welcome to a special Friday bonus edition of What’s In The House?, our video series on how to cook when you’re not a cook. Or maybe you’re an intermediate cook, and you just need some inspiration. That’s the perfect way to describe Stephanie, The Takeout’s intrepid casting director who’s been spending quarantine all alone in her aunt and uncle’s house, using up the odds and ends in their pantry and whatever’s still good in the fridge.

Today, though, Stephanie’s not even going to bother with the stove. It’s Friday, so why not experiment with beverages instead? Her aunt and uncle’s liquor cabinet turns out to have a weirdly high concentration of Captain Morgan, so let’s venture to not-Stephanie’s-kitchen and see what magic it can make. Disclaimer: measuring your shots is probably a better idea than eyeballing them when you’re already tipsy.

