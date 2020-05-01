A simple lunch is the best lunch

Welcome to a special Friday bonus edition of What’s In The House?, our video series on how to cook when you’re not a cook. Or maybe you are. Maybe you love cooking, but can’t find every last ingredient to make the perfect entree right now. Sometimes it’s about using what you find and hoping for the best.

On today’s bonus episode, Stephanie shows us the beauty of occasionally stepping back and letting yourself skip the cooking altogether. Go ahead, prepare something simple for lunch. It’s been a long week, and an easy meal can be your reward. Just remember to follow Stephanie’s lead and always chase a bowl of fake fruit with a piece of real fruit.