The Greek Frappe will keep you buzzing all summer long

For this bonus Friday edition of What’s In The House? we’ve got more valuable culinary intel from Athens . Remember Stephanie? Remember how thoroughly and completely Greek she is? She’s shared some recipes from the homeland before, but now she’s back with the most important one yet: the Greek Frappe.

The frappe (or frappé) has been a staple of Greek life since the 1960s, after a Nestlé representative invented it at the 1957 Thessaloniki International Trade Fair. It’s a foam-topped, bittersweet, perfectly chilled coffee beverage that will power you through even the hottest, slowest afternoons—which Stephanie seems to be experiencing a lot of while she’s all alone in her aunt and uncle’s house. So grab a shaker and plenty of ice. It’s time to get buzzed.