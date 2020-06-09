Can’t stand spinach salads? Make Spanakorizo instead

If you’re like Stephanie, most of the spinach you buy at the grocery store is purchased aspirationally. You have an idyllic image in your head of a perfectly plated spinach salad topped with strawberries, candied pecans, and a sprinkling of feta. Making and eating spinach salads is standard practice for a version of yourself you have never quite been but have always meant to become—but when reality hits and you find yourself with zero beautiful salads and a bunch of spinach that’s about to go bad, just make spanakorizo instead. You’ll be glad you did.

This week on What’s In The House? Stephanie walks us through another one of her Greek family recipes. You know spanakorizo is good because it starts with lots of olive oil and ends with lots of feta. Best of all, you’ll be able to keep that bag of spinach from going to waste by making a satisfying dinner out of it.