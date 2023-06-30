11 Flavor Innovations That Were Better Than the Original

When it comes to one’s daily diet, most people tend to be creatures of habit. They like what they like, and they don’t see any need to mess with a good thing. I am not that type of person.

Advertisement

To me, there is no snack so good that it shouldn’t be messed with at least a little. It’s always worth it to try making something newly sour, or crunchy, or frosted where it wasn’t before (Oreo Cakesters, you have my attention). There’s no greater thrill than strolling past a favorite snack or drink at the grocery store, only to see some distinctly colored package signaling the release of a new flavor experiment. I am a sucker. I am a mark. Modern advertising has done its job. But I don’t care; I love it.



Snack enthusiast that I am, I do have to admit these alternative flavors usually end in disappointment. Even when they’re good, new flavors and snack variations are rarely better than the original; many just leave me craving the superior classic version. But every once in a while, the food scientists knock it out the park, resulting in a snack that shines brighter than its inspiration.

Here are 11 “new” flavors that topped the original, each one a true innovation success story.