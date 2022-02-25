Tallest stack of M&M’s

As mentioned, Guinness World Records announced that 22-year-old Brendan Kelbie of Australia successfully stacked six M&M’s, breaking the record of five previously held by Will Cutbill and Rocco Mercurio.

This wasn’t Kelbie’s first time engaging in high-stakes candy play; per USA Today, the record was first set with four M&M’s by one Silvio Sabba, and Kelbie managed to tie that record in November 2020. A few months later, Cutbill claimed the title with a stack of five, with Italian record-breaker Mercurio equaling his record in the summer of 2021. Against all odds, Kelbie was able to add six M&M’s to a single stack in late 2021. (For what it’s worth, Guinness states that “the stack must be completely free-standing and able to stand for a minimum of 10 seconds once completed.”)