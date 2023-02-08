This Limited-Edition ‘Most Oreo Oreo’ Is the Most Oreo to Ever Oreo

Oreo is known as a brand that’s always coming out with limited- edition cookie flavor s. In just the past few years alone, we’ve seen the release of Lady Gaga Chromatica Oreos, Pokémon Oreos (some of which ended up on eBay for thousands of dollars ), and of course, Mystery Oreos, which turned out to be Churro flavored. The newest Oreo that has everyone talked is The Most Oreo Oreo, and its flavor is the most meta of them all.

What’s in t he new Most Oreo Oreo?

The cookie features its “Most Stuf” level of filling, which is the peak amount of creme filling an Oreo can contain—the full spectrum includes Thin , Classic, Double Stuf, Mega Stuf, and Most Stuf . The creme in this Oreo , rather than being flavored with mint extract or maple syrup or anything else, is combined with ground- up Oreo cookies themselves, sort of like how Kit Kats are filled with other ground- up Kit Kats.

The “meta” cookie is meant to promote Oreo’s entry into the metaverse, or rather, the OREOVERSE, which the company’s press release describes as “ an interactive, digital world where OREO fans can play and explore.” There are games and sweepstakes to be found in the OREOVERSE, and Martha Stewart is somehow involved. More importantly, though, Oreo calls the Most Oreo Oreo “ the brand’s most playful cookie to date.” W e wanted to know if an Oreo stuffed with itself would offer an even more concentrated cookie flavor, so the brand sent us some samples to try .

How does the new Most Oreo Oreo taste?

First off, as you can see in the photo, these specimens are huge . It’s evident from the deep seams along the side where more and more layers of creme filling were added between the cookies (or basecakes, as the company calls them). A suggested serving size is one single cookie, which clocks in at 110 calories. I bet if you tried bringing one of these onto an airplane it would be flagged as a weapon.

I’m not sure what I was expecting when I first bit into the cookie. M aybe I was expecting to get physically and emotionally steamrolled by Oreo flavor or something. B ut honestly? It tastes like a regular Oreo, or at least a regular, unflavored Most Stuf Oreo . In retrospect, I probably shouldn’t have been surprised by this . How can a cookie stuffed with itself taste like anything besides itself?

I assumed that the creme, filled with ground-up cookie, would have a stronger chocolate flavor or something. But because there’s so much creme involved, that’s the dominant flavor, meaning it tastes like an Oreo always has . I t didn’t create a new Oreo eating experience in any way, other than being a monster size I typically don’t buy.

Should you buy The Most Oreo Oreo?

This Oreo’s monster size is not a bad thing, especially if you’re just looking for a quick dose of sugar all at once. I handed out some of these Most Oreo Oreos to colleagues around the office, all of whom agreed that these cookies didn’t seem particularly different from the Oreos they know and love.

Still, the idea is plenty of fun . If you’ re expecting an Oreo that’ll knock your socks off , this isn’t worth rushing to the store for before they’re gone . But if you simply want to sink your teeth into a solid quarter-inch of creme filling, regardless of its meta-ness, The Most Oreo Oreos are available nationwide now for a limited time.