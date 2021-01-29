You have just 3 more hours to win Lady Gaga-autographed Chromatica Oreos

Graphic : OREO

Social media promotions always put a weird taste in my mouth, like we’re one “snap a selfie to win a limited-edition doughnut” away from fully Mad Max-ing ourselves. But my distaste for TikTok PR tactics can occasionally be swayed—and if anyone can sway me, it’s Lady Gaga. That’s why I’m oddly tickled by the Virtual Chromatica Cookie Hunt: a social media-based scavenger hunt that leads participants to a special autographed pack of Lady Gaga’s Chromatica OREO cookies. Here’s the catch: the promotion ends at 3 p.m. EST.

Here’s how it works: Head over to the OREO Twitter account. There, you will find a series of clues hinting at cookie “hiding spots.” A few examples:

Clue #1 : Forget postage stamps. In the world of Chromatica, this mother gets her own OREO cookie for ruling with kindness.

Soaking wet? It may be because you didn’t start your morning with a weather report from this meteorologist who’s one smart cookie. Clue #3 : These colorful kids and a hit song from Chromatica end on a sweet note... just like an OREO cookie.

You must first crack the clues, each of which lead to a corresponding Twitter account. I’ll help you out with the first one: it refers to a “mother,” which has got to be a reference to Gaga’s nickname, Mother Monster. Thus, the first clue leads to Lady Gaga’s Twitter account.

Once you’ve navigated to each “hiding spot,” you’ll find a Chromatica-related tweet. Reply to each tweet with the hashtags #ChromaticaCookieHunt and #sweepstakes, and tag OREO before carrying on to the next clue. The press release explains that you can earn one entry for each reply tweet with a limit of six entries. The winner will receive a pack of Chromatica-themed OREO cookies signed by Lady Gaga herself. Just make it snappy, because the last clue dropped at 3 p.m. EST yesterday and the scavenger hunt only lasts for 24 hours. Fly, Gaga fans, fly!