The Newest Oreo Flavor Is Chocolate on Chocolate on Chocolate

Between permanent flavors, limited-edition flavors, seasonal flavors, frozen novelties , and baking mixes, there are a lot of Oreo products currently on the market . Yet somehow, in the vast array of Oreo flavor combinations, no one has yet said, “How about chocolate on chocolate... plus more chocolate?” Until 2023. Today, Oreo announced its newest flavor, Blackout Cake, is here to bring cocoa to the party in triplicate.

What is the new Oreo Blackout Cake flavor?

A press release sent to The Takeout describes Oreo Blackout Cake as “a double layered, rich and chocolatey limited-edition cookie” that will be available nationwide for a limited time starting in April.

“Your favorite Oreo cookie just became even more decadent,” reads the release in part. “Oreo Blackout Cake features our classic chocolate basecake with a layer of Chocolate Cake flavor creme stacked on top of a layer of Dark Chocolate Cake flavor creme.”

If our recent taste test of the Most Oreo Oreo is any indication, subtlety is not this cookie’s strong suit; while flavors like mint and cinnamon shine through just fine, nuanced flavors like “Oreos crushed up inside Oreo filling” are not detectable, lost in a sea of generally pleasant sweetness. I find it unlikely, therefore, that we’ll be able to differentiate “chocolate cake flavor creme” from “dark chocolate cake flavor creme”—but that absolutely won’t stop me from trying.

Blackout cake, by the way, is a particular type of cake invented in the 1940s at Ebinger’s bakery in Brooklyn. The New York Times calls it “absurdly rich,” thanks to its three layers of devil’s food cake with chocolate pudding, chocolate frosting, and a chocolate-cake-crumb-coated exterior. There are many places Oreo could have looked to for inspiration, and I’m glad the brand has chosen blackout cake.

Every Oreo flavor currently available for purchase

Blackout Cake will join Oreo’s e xtensive lineup of current flavors, which consists of the following:

The Most OREO OREO

Classic Oreo

Golden Oreo

Toffee Crunch

Chocolate Hazelnut

Java Chip

Mint

Birthday Cake

Chocolate Creme

Dark Chocolate

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter

Caramel Coconut

Golden Oreo Lemon Creme

Omitted from the list above are the various levels of Stuf (Double Stuf, Most Stuf, and Mega Stuf are all the same flavor), Oreo Cakesters, Gluten Free Oreos, and Oreo Thins, all of which have a number of iterations available year-round. Given the flavors above, though, it looks like Oreo is resolutely avoiding the fruit-and-chocolate combo, sticking to decadent chocolate-adjacent flavors to complement the basecakes. Blackout Cake might be the slightest bit redundant with the chocolate and dark chocolate Oreo flavors, but it is the rare consumer who will complain about an excess of chocolate.

Besides, no matter what the new flavor tastes like, we’re pretty sure it’ll make the perfect base for an Oreo Torte.