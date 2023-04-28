7 Facts That Will Change the Way You Look at M&M’s

As explained by Entertainment Tonight (the other “ET ” ), the original script for the 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial saw young Elliott attracting the shy alien with M&M’s . The producers put the offer to parent company Mars, Inc., but it didn’t work out. For one thing, director Steven Spielberg, secretive about his project, wouldn’t share the script with Mars in advance , so the company didn’t know how its product would be depicted. Additionally, the time that Mars spent considering the offer led the time-strapped movie producers to explore other options. They ended up inking a deal with Spielberg’s next favorite candy: Reese’s Pieces. It ended up being one of the most lucrative product placements in entertainment history, but to be fair, M&M’s w ent on to become the preferred snack of Kevin Malone in The Office. Not too shabby.