There aren’t many things that feel more American than hot dogs, baseball, and soda, right? Pepsi certainly seems to believe this , because in its latest culinary stunt (there have been many) , the company ha s decided to combine these three very patriotic elements into one ultra-limited new condiment: Pepsi Colachup.



It’s exactly what it sounds like: T his new hot dog topper is made of ketchup that’s been infused with Pepsi. It was developed specifically to be served at ballparks , and for one day only, so you could definitely call it an exclusive drop . If you’re out enjoying a base ball game on July 4, you’ll be able to try Pepsi Colachup in person at the following locations:

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ: Section 130/131

Section 130/131 Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY: Pepsi Lounge (Pepsi Lounge Ticket Required)

Pepsi Lounge (Pepsi Lounge Ticket Required) Target Field, Minneapolis, MN: Section 113

Section 113 Comerica Park, Detroit, MI: Section 139

Just four MLB ballparks—that’s nearly as exclusive as the pickle pizza recently launched at exactly one Pizza Hut location in New York for just one day. While most of America won’t get a chance to try Pepsi Colachup, if you’re one of the lucky few, we want to hear all about your experience.

Why s oda is a great cooking ingredient

The internet is acting horrified by Pepsi Colachup, but they shouldn’t be . Sure, b y itself, soda’s pretty darn sweet, but that’s also part of its culinary usefulness. It makes for a novel ingredient in all sorts of dishes, including:

Notably, the sloppy joes recipe above pairs equal parts ketchup and cola, and that recipe has been around for decades— so Pepsi Colachup really isn’t such an outlandish matchup after all, is it?

Soda and ketchup work together; t his is nothing new. Now, coming from Chicago, I’m well aware that the stuff wouldn’t be allowed within 100 ya rds of a hot dog , so it’s a good thing it’s not being served at our ballparks. But between you and me (I’m whispering right now), I think that I think the stuff wi ll taste just fine on a glizzy.

